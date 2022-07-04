BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $750.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 114,093 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

