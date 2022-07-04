Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 139,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.50. 299,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,992. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.