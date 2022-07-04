Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.08 on Monday, hitting $179.95. The stock had a trading volume of 259,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.01. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.77.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

