Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,717.69.

Shares of BKNG traded up $18.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,767.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,166. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,091.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,242.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.05 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

