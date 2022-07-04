Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 574,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,778,693. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.