Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,792,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,542,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,817,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,355,000 after buying an additional 619,443 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 274,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,113. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

