Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 914 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in 3M by 43.3% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 27.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 82.8% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in 3M by 11.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.49. The company had a trading volume of 251,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.40. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $126.61 and a 1 year high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

