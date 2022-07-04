Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

