Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) PT at $27.13

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

