Brokerages Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target at $12.43

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTTR. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,083,686.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matterport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

