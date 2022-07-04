Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Price Target at $51.46

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

SU opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

