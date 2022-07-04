Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Price Target at GBX 335.20

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.20 ($4.11).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 435 ($5.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.77) to GBX 292 ($3.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.29) to GBX 319 ($3.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($4.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.83.

In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £38,574 ($47,324.25).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

