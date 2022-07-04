Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Price Target at GBX 335.20

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.20 ($4.11).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 435 ($5.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.77) to GBX 292 ($3.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.29) to GBX 319 ($3.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($4.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.83.
About Trainline (Get Rating)
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
