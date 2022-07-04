Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $49.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIP. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.58). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 138.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 646,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.