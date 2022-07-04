BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Market Cap Achieves $12.70 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. BSCPAD has a market cap of $12.70 million and $64,690.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00166500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00777133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00086169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016646 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

