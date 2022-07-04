Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($32.20) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.19) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,885 ($35.39).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,718 ($33.35) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,363 ($28.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.86). The stock has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 2,059.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,823.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,843.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($38.15), for a total transaction of £153,696.20 ($188,561.16). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($37.41), for a total transaction of £396,491.96 ($486,433.52).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

