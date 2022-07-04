Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,119.17 ($26.00).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.05) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($27.97) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($23.80) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.86), for a total transaction of £793,909.03 ($974,002.00).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,659 ($20.35) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,616.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,718.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,199 ($26.98). The stock has a market cap of £6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.40 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

