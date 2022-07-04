Burency Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,908.00 (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. Burency has a total market capitalization of $925,706.58 and $24,908.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burency has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Burency coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burency alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,731.80 or 0.99941852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.