Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Update

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

NYSE:BURL traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

