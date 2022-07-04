Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. 569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $488.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $46.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

