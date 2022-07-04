BWX (OTC:BWXXF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of BWX (OTC:BWXXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC:BWXXF opened at $1.75 on Thursday. BWX has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.15.

Get BWX alerts:

BWX Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the online sale of its products. In addition, it provides health, beauty, and wellbeing products sourced from third parties through the Nourished Life e-commerce site; and vegan, ethical, and sustainable products through Flora and Fauna.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.