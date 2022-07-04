CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.5 days.

CAIAF stock remained flat at $$32.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

