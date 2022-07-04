Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Update

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $64.67. 14,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,094. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

