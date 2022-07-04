Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Shares of CADE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.86. 104,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.