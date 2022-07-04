CaixaPay Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00165410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00778352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00085674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016673 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

