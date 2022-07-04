CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Down 24.2% in June

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,994,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CPMD stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,749. CannaPharmaRX has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

