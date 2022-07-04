Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) Increases Dividend to $1.70 Per Share

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.70 per share on Sunday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 83.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Cardno’s previous interim dividend of $0.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
About Cardno (Get Rating)
