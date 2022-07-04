Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) Increases Dividend to $1.70 Per Share

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.70 per share on Sunday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 83.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Cardno’s previous interim dividend of $0.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Cardno

Cardno Limited, a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Africa, Latin America, Asia, and internationally.

