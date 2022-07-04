CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.42 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CarGurus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,179,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in CarGurus by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

