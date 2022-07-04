Casper (CSPR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.48 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $161.18 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00150193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00853108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00089124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015992 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,980,401,614 coins and its circulating supply is 5,399,121,772 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

