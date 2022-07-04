CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $115.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.