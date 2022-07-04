Celo Euro Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Celo Euro coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00005066 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Euro has a market capitalization of $35.03 million and approximately $170,271.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo Euro has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,380.42 or 0.99881502 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002502 BTC.

About Celo Euro

CEUR is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

