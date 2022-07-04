Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The company had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.