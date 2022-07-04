Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,053 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vertiv worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,329 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,611 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.39.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 354,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

