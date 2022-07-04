Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.