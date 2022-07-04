Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of T traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,529,773. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

