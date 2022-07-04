Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. 205,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,845,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

