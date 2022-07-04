Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $625,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. 2,011,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,254,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

