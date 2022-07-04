Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $205,000 in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $883,000.

Get First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.