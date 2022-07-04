Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 68,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 67,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.42. 802,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,390,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

