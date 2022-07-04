China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:CEA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.97. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

