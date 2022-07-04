China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.48

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4847 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

China Life Insurance has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect China Life Insurance to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

China Life Insurance ( NYSE:LFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

