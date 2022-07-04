China Life Insurance Company Limited Plans Annual Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4847 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

China Life Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect China Life Insurance to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

LFC stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

China Life Insurance ( NYSE:LFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.