China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

About China Natural Resources (Get Rating)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

