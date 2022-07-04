Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bancorp from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNNB traded up $14.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Cincinnati Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

