ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $762,793.21 and approximately $1.90 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

