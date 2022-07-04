CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Capitalization Hits $2.01 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $2,018.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018213 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,861,878 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.