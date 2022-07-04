Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Update

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital during the first quarter worth $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLOE traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,256. Clover Leaf Capital has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.