CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $73.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

