Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 329,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on KOF shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,007. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

