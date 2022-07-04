Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,862. Coffee has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coffee in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

