Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Lowered to C$119.00 at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$141.00 to C$119.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.39.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CCA stock traded up C$2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.35. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$86.79 and a 12 month high of C$123.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$731.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total transaction of C$27,101.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,861.10. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total value of C$3,553,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,200,835.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819 and have sold 35,552 shares valued at $3,721,200.

About Cogeco Communications (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.